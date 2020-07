Posted: 25.07.20 at 15:51 by Wells Nub News



The A39 is closed near to Pen Hill mast (Photo: Google Street View)

The A39 is closed near to Wells following reports of a crash this afternoon (July 25).

Bristol Hill is closed in both directions following the collision, which is reported to have happened near to Pen Hill mast, and the police, the fire service and at least two ambulances are in attendance.

The road has initially been closed from the bottom of Bristol Hill to the junction with Haydon Drove by the mast, and motorists are being urged to avoid the area.