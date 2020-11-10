A371 shut for two days between Westbury-sub-Mendip and Easton after water main bursts

Posted: 10.11.20 at 10:44 by Wells Nub News



The water main has burst between Westbury-sub-Mendip and Easton (Photo: Google Street View)

The A371 is closed between Wells and Cheddar after a burst water main made a hole in the road.

The road will be shut for the rest of today (November 10) and tomorrow between Westbury-sub-Mendip and Easton.

Bristol Water is working on repairing the main, which burst at Hollybrook, meaning there is no access between Top Road in Westbury-sub-Mendip and The Green in Easton.

Somerset Highways say an official diversion is now in place, following reports earlier of buses and motorists having to turn around at the closure, and motorists are advised to find an alternative route.