A former army medic, who works in Wells, is training soldiers in Ukraine and appealing for medical supplies to help their survival

A former army medic from Shepton Mallet is helping to train soldiers in Ukraine.

And he is appealing for help to provide vital medical supplies to the soldiers to help them survive.

Steve Brooks, who now works for Connected Housing First, based at the Connect Centre in Wells, volunteered to help after he was so moved by the images of the plight of the Ukrainian people that he saw on the news.

In an interview on BBC Somerset, Steve said, “When all this started I was obviously like everyone else – watching all the pictures on the news and seeing the horrific pictures of maternity hospitals and schools and I felt I needed to do something.

“I got in touch with the Ukrainian government and let them know the skills I had and what I could provide and they got in touch with me and asked if I would come out and help train their recruit soldiers and push conscription.”

Since arriving in Ukraine Steve has been horrified by what he has seen.

“It’s difficult to put into words,” he said. “We travelled through Bucha and the lack of humanity that was shown by the Russian forces – it made me cry. And I don’t cry. They are trying to erase a culture – that’s how it feels.

“But the Ukrainian soldiers are strong and motivated. The one thing Putin has achieved is managing to unite an entire nation against him.

“The amount of training the soldiers receive before they are headed to the front is not enough, but they are determined and, for the most part, fearless.

“My goal is to give a tourniquet to every frontline soldier. If a main artery is hit you only really have 30 seconds to get a tourniquet on before you pass out. That means that unless there’s a medic on the spot, it’s unlikely you will survive.”

Somerset Aid for Ukraine is supporting Steve’s mission, and has set up an Amazon wishlist so that people can buy the much-needed medical supplies, and they will arrange the transportation to where it is needed. Claire Ayshford from Somerset Aid for Ukraine said, “Steve is doing an amazing job, and our group members are really doing their best to help him.”



Of course, it is not just the Ukrainian soldiers that are in danger, but Steve himself.

“We have to move every two or three days for our own safety because we are being targeted by Russian forces as a Western trainer.

“The constant air raids in the night are very tiring, and we are up and down all the time.

“I am scared all the time, but I am more scared for my wife and family than I am for myself.

“I made a promise I would stay as far behind the action as possible and that I would come home, and I’m desperately trying to keep that promise.

“My wife Tabby is amazing. She is the best wife in the world. She is supporting me.”

Tabby said,” I am so proud of Steve and he is achieving amazing things out in Ukraine Steve is also raising funds for equipment to help with his training and to help repair the ambulances out there that aren't fit for purpose.” If you would like to make a donation Tabby is collecting funds via her Paypal account @TabbyBrooks.

You can listen to Steve’s BBC Somerset interview HERE

