£49k funding boost to support landlords improve EPC ratings

Posted: 04.01.22



Mendip District Council, in partnership with the Centre of Sustainable Energy (CSE), have successfully bid for £49,057 to go towards supporting landlords with an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating below Band E, to improve their properties and meet their legal obligations.

Using the funding, the Council and CSE will work together to support Mendip landlords improve their EPC ratings through education, training and events, with the aim of making homes more energy efficient, warmer and cheaper for residents to live in.

Information will also be gathered by CSE on EPC ratings across the district, which Mendip will then use to investigate and take appropriate enforcement action on private landlords who do not meet the Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) regulations.

The money came from the Private Rented Sector (PRS) MEES Compliance and Enforcement Funding competition, launched by the Department for Business Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS). The competition saw local authorities (LAs) bid from a £4.3 million pot dedicated to supporting LAs engage with the most difficult to reach landlords with the worst performing properties. The Midlands Energy Hub manages the national delivery of the competition on behalf of BEIS and has allocated the funding to 59 successful LAs out of 117 who applied.

Cllr Richard Pinnock, Portfolio Holder for Housing Services and Governance, said: “We’re pleased to have secured this funding, and delighting to be working with CSE.

“The CSE’s knowledge and experience of the rental sector means Mendip landlords are in safe hands. Their expertise will also support our Private Sector Housing team ensure landlords adhere to the MEES regulations.

“The partnership will lead to Mendip tenants living in warmer, more energy efficient homes which could help them save money off bills.”

Sonia Pruzinsky, CSE Project Manager said: “We are really happy to have this opportunity to work with Mendip District Council to support them with compliance and enforcement of the MEES Regulations.

“With our access to data to help identify at-risk properties, our expertise in energy advice giving and knowledge of energy efficiency funding availability and our previous experience of working with landlords to help increase awareness of the MEES regulations, we are well-placed to support Mendip deliver this project and secure positive outcomes for landlords and tenants with warmer, more energy efficient homes.”

Michael Gallagher, Head of Midlands Energy Hub, said: “Midlands Energy Hub are delighted to be supporting Mendip District Council with the PRS Enforcement Competition, funded by BEIS. This competition looks to assist 59 local authorities across England and Wales with implementing and enforcing the requirements of the MEES Regulations.

“Through improving the quality of housing stock, the whole project looks to target over 95,000 of the worst-performing private rented homes with the ultimate aim of tackling fuel poverty and reducing carbon emissions produced by the domestic housing sector.”

If you’re a landlord and need help improving the EPC of your property and accessing available grants, please contact the CSE: www.cse.org.uk.

Our Private Sector Housing team are also here to help, please call them on 0300 303 8588 or email: [email protected] or visit www.mendip.gov.uk/landlords.

