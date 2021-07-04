£450,000 Farming in Protected Landscapes fund is launched for the Mendip Hills AONB

Posted: 04.07.21 at 17:23 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

A view of the Mendip Hills

A major new fund to help farmers and land managers in the Mendip Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) has been announced, called Farming in Protected Landscapes.

Through the programme, farmers and land managers can be supported to carry out projects that support nature recovery, mitigate the impacts of climate change, provide opportunities for people to discover, enjoy and understand the landscape and cultural heritage, or support nature-friendly, sustainable farm businesses.

This is a programme of funding for one-off projects covering these areas of work, not an agri-environment scheme.

To help do this, Defra is introducing the Farming in Protected Landscapes programme, which will run from July 2021 to March 2024. The programme will be open for applications from July 2021.

The fund will be available to help farmers in all the country's "protected Landscapes" - National Parks and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

These unique and special places are living, working landscapes that also support a huge range of habitats and species, and they are enjoyed by millions of people every year.

In the Mendip Hills AONB, the AONB Unit will be awarding £450,000 between now and the end of March 2024.

Andy Wear, vice-chair of the Mendip Hills AONB Partnership and a local farmer, said: "This is a game-changing amount of money for the Mendip Hills AONB and has come along at just the right time.

"Farmers have shaped the way the hills look for generations and this funding will help them to alter their practices to let nature recover, adapt for climate change, improve access and adjust to the new farm payments system post-Brexit.

"By supporting the farmers, land managers and people who live and work in these areas, we can help protect these exceptional places and support local communities."

The programme is part of Defra’s Agricultural Transition Plan. It has been developed by Defra with the support of a group of AONB and National Park staff from across the country.

The Mendip Hills AONB Unit will be appointing a farm engagement officer to help farmers apply and a Local Assessment Panel to ensure awards are independently decided.

For more information visit https://www.mendiphillsaonb.org.uk/caring-about-the-aonb/farming-in-protected-landscapes/

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Next Wells news item... Jobs currently available in Wells - July 3 2021

Read more... In an effort to help our readers who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus crisis, we have compiled a list of roles currently available in Wells...