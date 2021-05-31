£25,000 awarded to Wells Cathedral to support its music department

Posted: 31.05.21 at 06:00 by Tim Lethaby



Wells Cathedral choristers

Wells Cathedral has been awarded £25,000 to support the work of its internationally renowned music department from the Cathedral Music Trust.

Music is a major part of the life of Wells Cathedral and has been throughout its rich history. The significant reduction in income faced by the cathedral over the last year has presented challenges to the ongoing tradition of music at Wells and many other cathedrals.

The Chapter of Wells Cathedral is therefore incredibly grateful for the support received from the Cathedral Music Trust, which will help maintain the cathedral’s musical offering in these exceptional times.

The Cathedral Music Trust, who are a major advocate for cathedral music and the cultural heritage that it represents, received an unprecedented number of applications for this round of funding.

The decision of the trust to increase its grant fund for 2021 to support a large number of choral foundations has been hailed as an incredibly generous gesture.

A total of £444,500 in grants has been issued to support 36 Anglican and Roman Catholic choral foundations across the UK.

The Very Rev Dr John Davies, Dean of Wells, said: "Wells Cathedral is hugely grateful to the Cathedral Music Trust for this grant.

"The grant will allow us to continue to support our young choristers' education and the wider music department to continue to deliver at the highest level.

"With this support also comes the opportunity to focus our attention on developing our musical outreach, to enable children from all backgrounds to experience the benefits that come from being a chorister."

Chairman of the Cathedral Music Trust, Peter Allwood, said: “We are pleased that our 2021 grants programme is able to offer further support to an even wider range of choral foundations than before.

"However, we are keenly aware of the continued financial pressures many choirs are still experiencing.

"Cathedral music has nourished and sustained many of us during the past year, and we owe it to our musicians to do all that we can to keep this extraordinary heritage thriving.”

