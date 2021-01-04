2021 coronavirus lockdown: The new rules that people in Wells have to follow

Posted: 04.01.21 at 20:28 by Tim Lethaby



The Prime Minister made a statement at 10 Downing Street this evening

England is moving back into national lockdown following a statement by the Prime Minister Boris Johnson this evening (January 4).

Mr Johnson addressed the nation from 10 Downing Street at 8pm, and said that a full lockdown was needed again to curb the spread of the new variant of coronavirus.

He said that if the country's vaccination programme goes as planned and that people follow the lockdown rules, the government can look at easing restrictions after the February half-term.

Mr Johnson instructed the public to obey the new rules immediately, and they would become law in the early hours of Wednesday (January 6).

What you can and cannot do in the national lockdown

You must stay at home. The single most important action is to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives.

You should follow this guidance immediately. The law will be updated to reflect these new rules.

Leaving home:

You must not leave, or be outside of your home except where necessary. You may leave the home to:

* shop for basic necessities, for you or a vulnerable person

* go to work, or provide voluntary or charitable services, if you cannot reasonably do so from home

* exercise with your household (or support bubble) or one other person, this should be limited to once per day, and you should not travel outside your local area.

* meet your support bubble or childcare bubble where necessary, but only if you are legally permitted to form one

* seek medical assistance or avoid injury, illness or risk of harm (including domestic abuse)

* attend education or childcare - for those eligible

Colleges, primary and secondary schools will remain open only for vulnerable children and the children of critical workers.

All other children will learn remotely until February half-term. Early Years settings remain open.

Higher Education provision will remain online until mid-February for all except future critical worker courses.

If you do leave home for a permitted reason, you should always stay local in the village, town, or part of the city where you live. You may leave your local area for a legally permitted reason, such as for work.

If you are clinically extremely vulnerable you should only go out for medical appointments, exercise or if it is essential. You should not attend work.

Meeting others:

You cannot leave your home to meet socially with anyone you do not live with or are not in a support bubble with (if you are legally permitted to form one).

You may exercise on your own, with one other person, or with your household or support bubble.

You should not meet other people you do not live with, or have formed a support bubble with, unless for a permitted reason.

Stay 2 metres apart from anyone not in your household.

