Work to start on new Wells Police Station next week

Posted: 10.09.20 at 10:29 by Tim Lethaby



Wells police are going to share the fire station site on Burcott Road (Photo: Google Maps)

Avon and Somerset Police have announced that construction will be commencing on the new police station at Burcott Road, Wells, on Monday (September 14).

The new Wells Police Station will be home to the local neighbourhood policing team and will be co-located with Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service (DFSRS) at their site on Burcott Road, alongside South West Ambulance Service Foundation Trust (SWAST).

The neighbourhood police team will remain at the old site on Glastonbury Road until the new site is complete - which will ensure continuation of policing services to the community of Wells.

Due to construction phase planning, DSFR and SWAST call out provision will also continue to be maintained during the construction works from the Burcott Road site.

It is estimated that the work will take 20 weeks to complete and it is anticipated that the new police station will be fully open for use in early 2021.

Contracts have been exchanged for the sale of the current police station to Churchill Retirement Living, who plan to develop the site as accommodation for the over-60s, that should be open for new residents in 2022.

Chief Inspector Sharon Baker said: “The current police station in Wells was built in 1950 and is no longer fit for purpose for modern day policing.

"The decision to invest in a new facility in Wells is an exciting development for our police team and the community of Wells.

"The changes to the police station will not affect the number of neighbourhood police officers and PCSOs in the area.

"Local police officers will still be working in the neighbourhood, continuing to deliver policing services for the population of Wells from the heart of the community.”

Hannah Hood, PCSO supervisor in Wells, said: “The neighbourhood team in Wells are delighted that the next phase for construction of the new police station at Burcott Road will be starting on September 14.

"We will remain at our current site throughout the construction phase and will continue to be out and about in the area, working alongside the local community to resolve any issues or concerns.

“We are particularly looking forward to soon being able to resume our community engagement events, such as Beat Surgeries, which have all been on hold due to the social distancing restrictions.

"Our Facebook Live sessions have also been a particularly successful way for us to connect with the community during lockdown and we are delighted to announce that we will be continuing with these online sessions as well. You can find all the details of upcoming events on our website.”

Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens said: “I understand how important it is to local communities in Wells to have a neighbourhood policing team and we have been committed to ensuring there is a visible policing presence in the city.

“The new police station is another step in our move away from over-sized and expensive old police stations to more appropriate buildings alongside our partners where local people can access multiple services under one roof.

"The new station will also help officers to meet the needs of local residents and continue to keep the community safe.”