Wells Cathedral School announces 50 per cent off boarding fees for choristers

Posted: 03.02.21 at 13:51 by Suzanne Shellard



Wells Cathedral School choristers

Wells Cathedral School has announced that all cathedral choristers will be entitled to a 50 per cent reduction on boarding fees.

The places will be offered in a newly-refurbished boarding house for children in Years 4 to 8, which will be opening in September.

Wells Cathedral Choir is a world class choir, gracing one of the most beautiful buildings in the world, offering equal opportunities for boys and girls between Years 4 and 9.

Alongside performing in regular services and concerts, this award-winning choir makes regular recordings, TV and radio broadcasts, and has toured the Netherlands, Hong Kong and Beijing in recent years.

Head master, Alastair Tighe, said: “In these difficult times, we know that so many schools and cathedrals have been struggling financially, and have been forced to reduce their provision.

"We also know that many parents have been finding it hard to cope. Wells is larger than many cathedral schools, with 700 pupils aged two to 19, and we are in the very fortunate position of continuing to thrive as we celebrate our 1,111th birthday.

"I'm therefore absolutely thrilled to be able to make this offer. All of our choristers already receive a 25 per cent discount on their tuition fees.

"Many of them also benefit from significant additional bursaries and funding - which we either provide ourselves or help them to obtain from third parties such as the Wells Cathedral Chorister Trust - and on average end up with around 50 per cent off tuition fees.

"We also support choristers for the remainder of their school life at Wells Cathedral School with a pension bursary, which reduces fees after they leave the choir. I'm delighted that we can now go even further, and add this 50 per cent reduction for our boarding fees.

"We hope that this will encourage parents from across the country and beyond to consider sending their children to join our wonderful, friendly community, and to benefit from the astonishing range of opportunities that are open to our choristers - not to mention being part of what has been described as the best children's choir in the world."

The Dean of Wells, the Very Rev Dr John Davies, said: “The Chapter of Wells welcomes this announcement as we seek to open up this terrific opportunity to more gifted young people.

"Both the cathedral and its school are committed to the flourishing of music and the arts as contributors to the well-being of wider society. ”

Wells Cathedral School was founded in AD 909 to educate cathedral choristers, but has grown significantly over the centuries, and now offers specialist programs in music and maths, as well as sport and outdoor learning.

Wells is rated among the top 10 per cent of all independent schools for academic "added value", and was named Independent School of the Year 2020 for Performing Arts.

Choristers normally join Wells Cathedral School Choir in Year 4, but applications into later years will always be considered.

To find out more about chorister life at Wells, you can visit the website HERE.

To make an informal enquiry or to arrange to meet the cathedral’s director of music, Jeremy Cole, email [email protected]

