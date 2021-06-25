UP CLOSE: Jake Cornish, the Love Island contestant who grew up in Wells

Posted: 25.06.21 at 11:36 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Video:

Jake Cornish, who grew up in Wells Love Island series 7 starts next week

Wells Nub News aims to be supportive to every element of the community from business and shops to people and charities, clubs and sports organisations.

Everyone is finding it tough at the moment and are desperate to get back to normal.

We are profiling some of these local businesses, people and groups regularly over coming weeks in a feature called UP CLOSE IN WELLS in the hope that we can be a supportive springboard for their full return to normal.

Today we talk to Jake Cornish, one of the contestants in the new series of Love Island on ITV2, who grew up in Wells and went to Stoberry Park School in the city.

During a Q and A session the 24-year-old, who is now a water engineer and lives in Weston-super-Mare, talks about who he will miss most when he is in the Villa and what his long-term plans are for the future.

*****

Love Island series 7 starts next week

What made you want to take part in the new series of Love Island?

I was in a relationship for seven years and then when lockdown hit, I was single. The opportunity is there, you might as well take it by the horns and go for it.

What is your job at the moment? Tell us about it.

I’m basically a handyman, a jack of all trades just not electrics! I don’t go near electrics.

How would your family and friends describe you?

My family would say I’m the one who is always up for a laugh, always having fun. I don’t take anything seriously. The prankster!

My nickname is Tigger from Winnie the Pooh because I’m always bouncing all over the place. I’ve always got so much energy.

What do you look for in a romantic partner?

Looks wise, always gone for blondes. But for me, the main thing is having respect and having good fun, and someone who will be loyal to you.

I’ve had messages from girls that have got boyfriends and husbands. This is why I don’t trust anyone.

Someone who is loyal really. But when I’m single, I like having a good time!

How do you meet potential partners at the moment?

I’d rather go out and meet a girl and go from there and pursue things naturally.

What will you miss most when you’re in the Villa?

My mum and my nieces. They’re lush. I’ll miss the lads but I’m sure they’ll enjoy watching me making an idiot out of myself.

What are you most looking forward to?

Having a good time! It’s the experience more than anything. It would be nice to meet some good lads there but I think I’m ready, I go to a lot of events and festivals and obviously not having a missus to do it with, it would be nice to have someone to do it with.

Are you competitive?

Yes, I'm very competitive. I love winning.

Who is your celebrity crush?

My ideal woman is Billie Faiers. She is my dream woman. I think for a laugh once with the boys, I messaged her.

I can’t remember what I messaged her. She’s a lady, she’s just lush.

What is your dream date?

My dream date would be on a yacht with a nice crate of beer, or a nice bottle of rum. Something chilled.

Where would you like to see yourself in five years?

I’d like to have a couple more properties under my name, and I’d love to have my own restaurant. That’s an ambition of mine.

*****

Love Island starts 9pm Monday June 28 on ITV2 and ITV Hub. New episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

*****

See our other UP CLOSE profiles:

Derek Cooper, Poppy Appeal organiser and former boss of Wells Film Centre

Tom Wood, managing director of St Andrews Press

The 647th Mayor of Wells Philip Welch

Former Wells city councillor Pammy Crummay

Wells Festival of Literature trustee and committee member Hilary Cain

Would you like to be the subject of an UP CLOSE profile or do you know someone who we should feature? Contact [email protected]

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up