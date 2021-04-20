The latest Wells obituaries April 20 2021

Posted: 20.04.21 at 13:16 by Tim Lethaby



BROCK, Angela Rosemary, of Wookey, passed away suddenly at home on 2nd April 2021.

TATCHELL, Mary, of Shepton Mallet formerly Glastonbury, widow of William (Bill) Tatchell, died on the 2nd of March 2021 aged 90.

BENDLE, Michael John, of The Railway Inn, Meare, passed peacefully away at home on 22nd March 2021, aged 76 years.

KENDALL, Jack, passed peacefully away on 11th March 2021, aged 85 years.

SNOOK, William "Roger", died at home peacefully on the 8th April.

FORD, Cynthia Joan, on 11th April 2021 in Wells, Cynthia Joan aged 99 years formerly of Newport and Cwmbran passed away.

