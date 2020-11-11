Last Post trumpeters from Wells school perform in the community

Posted: 11.11.20 at 13:00 by Wells Cathedral School



Last Post trumpeters from Wells Cathedral School

Despite many of this year’s local remembrance services being cancelled due to Covid-19, trumpeters from Wells Cathedral School have still managed to perform The Last Post and Reveille for local communities at services on Remembrance Sunday and on Armistice Day.

Charlie Ballamy and George Wareham, both in Year 9, played at Maiden Bradley Church and Binegar Church, respectively; Erin Davies and Grace Davies, both in Year 11, played at Wells Cathedral and Ditcheat War Memorial, respectively; Charlie Spencer, in the Lower Sixth, played at Meare Community Church; and Hector Gummer in the Upper Sixth played at North Wootton Church, all on Remembrance Sunday.

On Armistice Day, Cole Craggs in Year 6 played for the Wells Cathedral Junior School; Charlie Spencer, in the Lower Sixth, played at the school’s morning Remembrance Service; Luke Lane, also in the Lower Sixth played at 11am on Cedars Lawn; and Harry Chantrey in the Upper Sixth, played for pupils and teachers at Wookey Primary School.

A recording played by Lower Sixth trumpeter Tom Stringer has been sent out to all local churches and organisations requesting a virtual performance.

It is an honour to perform these pieces and Wells trumpeters were delighted and proud to partake as part of the wider community.