Energy co-op based in Wells is seeking new directors

Posted: 22.09.20 at 12:12 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Avalon Community Energy is looking for two new directors

A Wells-based energy co-operative is looking for two new directors to help speed up the move towards clean, safe, secure energy in the area.

Avalon Community Energy was set up in 2014 to promote, install and manage solar-powered projects to aid local transition to reduce local carbon emissions.

It supports Somerset County Council’s declaration of an international climate emergency and that urgent action is needed.

Now it needs two more volunteer directors to fulfil the roles of company secretary and of leading on its financial affairs. The board meets around six times a year.

Avalon Community Energy raises funds through share issues to create large-scale solar installations, mostly on schools and colleges.

Initiatives include solar installations at Brookside Academy, in Street, and Hugh Sexey Middle School, in Blackford, partnership with Solar Streets for local household installations and collaborating with others to create a pan-Somerset energy organisation. Last year, installations generated £23,000 income and saved 70 tonnes of carbon.

Chair of Avalon Community Energy, Stewart Crocker, said: “In response to the climate emergency, the need to drive down carbon emissions has never been more urgent or important.

"If this call to action sparks your interest, and you would like to have an exploratory conversation about the possibility of joining our board, please do not hesitate to get in touch with me.”

For interest email [email protected]