Dulcote Recycling Centre set to return to winter opening hours

Posted: 21.09.20 at 12:36 by Tim Lethaby



It’s time - the switch to winter hours starts at 9am on Thursday October 1

Dulcote Recycling Centre will go over to its winter timetable from Thursday October 1, with weekday opening hours of 9am to 5pm while weekends remain 9am to 4pm.

Summer hours - 9am to 6pm when sites are open weekdays, 9am to 4pm weekends - resume on Thursday April 1 2021.

Therefore, Dulcote Recycling Centre's opening hours from October 1 2020 to March 31 2021 are as follows:

Mondays - 9am to 5pm

Tuesdays - closed

Wednesdays - 9am to 5pm

Thursdays - 9am to 5pm

Fridays - 9am to 5pm

Saturdays - 9am to 4pm

Sundays - 9am to 4pm

With an average recycling rate of 77 per cent, Somerset's recycling sites network is open every day of the year except Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day to take dozens of materials.

For more information on each recycling site, including opening schedules, details of charged materials, and van and trailer permits, click on recycling centres at somersetwaste.gov.uk.