Care homes in Wells and South Horrington enjoy virtual concert by pupils

Posted: 28.11.20 at 06:00 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

A Millfield Prep pupil performing at a care home last year before lockdown

Musicians at Millfield Prep School in Edgarley have performed and sent a virtual concert to ten care homes in the area, including in Wells and South Horrington.

Musicians at Millfield Prep recorded a concert especially for residents in care who have been missing family and friends due to the current restrictions.

There was a mixture of instrumental and vocal pieces with 14 performances being sent out on a DVD.

Millfield Prep visits Brunel Care Home in Glastonbury on an annual basis in normal times, and have also visited the residential community at Anchor Hanover in Shepton Mallet, a favourite date in the diary for both residents and the pupils who get to perform.

Alongside Brunel Care and Anchor Hanover in Shepton, the DVDs were sent to residents in Anchor Hanover communities in Castle Cary, Wells and Street, Cyder Barn in West Pennard, St Celia Care Home in Shepton Mallet, Pondsmead in Oakhill and MHA Torrwood in South Horrington.

Director of music Elly Sturges formulated the idea which she hopes to continue in the future.

She said: “Sadly, circumstances this year have prevented us visiting care homes and performing in person as we would usually, however we all believe that music has the power to unite us as well as bring joy.

"We were determined not to let the residents down and we felt that a recorded concert could provide enjoyment and entertainment, albeit remotely.

"We have had a lovely card from Brunel Care in Glastonbury signed by all the residents, and I am told that the Anchor Hanover groups are in the process of passing our DVD around to their residents.

"We sincerely hope they enjoy watching the pupils’ performances and look forward to resuming our visits as soon as it is safe to do so.”