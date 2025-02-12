Latest Local News...

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Wells High Street
Wells walking group offers a lifeline for men struggling with mental health

13th Feb 2025

A recently established walking group in Wells aims to support men throughout Somerset in tackling mental health challenges.

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Priory Health Park in Wells
Plans submitted to expand parking at Wells’ Priory Health Park

12th Feb 2025

A planning application has been submitted to Somerset Council to expand parking at Priory Health Park in Wells, increasing capacity from 70 to 110 spaces.

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The exterior of The Three Wells
Inside the derelict Three Wells pub before its major revamp

12th Feb 2025

The Three Wells pub, apiece of local heritage nestled between Glastonbury and Wells, is set to begin a new chapter.

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An image of the orchestra in October 2024, during rehearsals for the 50th season (Supplied)
Golden milestone: Croscombe Village Orchestra marks 50 years with celebratory concerts

12th Feb 2025

Croscombe Village Orchestra is marking its 50th anniversary with a series of celebrations in 2025, including two special concerts to commemorate its remarkable journey since it was founded in January 1975.

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