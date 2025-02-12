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Latest Local News...
13th Feb 2025
A recently established walking group in Wells aims to support men throughout Somerset in tackling mental health challenges.
13th Feb 2025
What's On in Wells is brought to you by our sponsors, Studio24 in Wells, Sandersons Wells, Crossfit Mendip and Wookey Hole Caves.
12th Feb 2025
A planning application has been submitted to Somerset Council to expand parking at Priory Health Park in Wells, increasing capacity from 70 to 110 spaces.
12th Feb 2025
The Three Wells pub, apiece of local heritage nestled between Glastonbury and Wells, is set to begin a new chapter.
12th Feb 2025
Croscombe Village Orchestra is marking its 50th anniversary with a series of celebrations in 2025, including two special concerts to commemorate its remarkable journey since it was founded in January 1975.