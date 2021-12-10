Wells thank you : Surviving Winter appeal raises an incredible £100,000

Posted: 10.12.21 at 10:51 by The Editor



The Surviving Winter appeal began in Somerset : No one should have to choose between heating and eating. If you can afford to, please donate your Winter Fuel Payment and help people like George stay warm, safe and well this winter.

Surviving Winter began in 2010 right here in Somerset when one donor offered to give his Winter Fuel Payment to help local pensioners struggling with the cost of staying warm and healthy.



Surviving Winter began in 2010 right here in Somerset when one donor offered to give his Winter Fuel Payment to help local pensioners struggling with the cost of staying warm and healthy.

From this simple idea Surviving Winter has spread across the country, raising millions nationally. The costs of running the Surviving Winter appeal are met entirely from Gift Aid contributions, so donors can be confident that their donation will reach those who need it the most.

Somerset Community Foundation (SCF) is thrilled to announce that, following the appeal launch at the end of November, the 2021/22 Surviving Winter appeal has already raised a phenomenal £100,000 - thanks to the incredible generosity of local donors. The team at SCF have been busy distributing funding across the county, and aim to support over 500 vulnerable older people in Somerset with a Surviving Winter grant again this winter, helping to keep them warm, safe and well.

The annual appeal encourages pensioners to donate some or all of their Winter Fuel Payment, if they don’t need it themselves. These donations provide funding and support to our older neighbours across Somerset who are struggling to heat their homes.

SCF’s Development Manager, Kelly Hall, thanked local people for their incredible support: “We have been astounded by the magnitude of support we’ve received for the Surviving Winter appeal so far this year. We’re hugely grateful to each and every person who has donated - and particularly those who donate year after year. Without your support, we know lots of older people in Somerset would be suffering in silence during the cold winter months.”

To donate some or all of your Winter Fuel Payment, or to make a donation of any size to the Surviving Winter appeal, please visit: www.somersetcf.org.uk/winter to donate online, or send a cheque made payable to Somerset Community Foundation (writing SW on the reverse) to Yeoman House, Bath and West Showground, Shepton Mallet, BA4 6QN, or call 01749 344949.

