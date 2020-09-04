Wells roadworks for week commencing September 7

Posted: 04.09.20 at 12:43 by Tim Lethaby



Milton Lane in Wells is scheduled to be closed next week (Photo: Google Street View)

Milton Lane in Wells is set to be closed for six days from next week for roadworks.

The road is scheduled to be shut between the entrance to the Blue School and the junction with Ash Lane for 24 hours a day from next Saturday (September 12) to September 17.

The closure is due to be in place to enable TLU Contracts Ltd to carry out ducting works on behalf of BT Openreach.

Other roadworks scheduled to take place in Wells next week include:

Multi-way temporary traffic lights are set to be in place at junction of Bath Road and Churchill Road from Friday (September 11) to September 24, to enable Truespeed to lay a duct and fibre optic cable.

A number of other Truespeed works are due to take place next week as the company continues its rollout of ultrafast broadband in the city.

From Monday (September 7) to Wednesday (September 9) the firm plans to lay new telecommunication ducts in College Road and Ash Grove.

From Tuesday (September 8) to Thursday (September 10) Truespeed is scheduled to be laying ducts and fibre optic cable in Churchill Road and Barley Close.

Starting on Wednesday should be six days of work to lay ducts in Somerville Road and Spring Rise, and eight days of work to lay ducts and fibre optic cable and build chambers in Millers Gardens and Fir Tor Avenue.

On Friday, the company is set to be using stop and go traffic control to span a cable across the road in Portway.

However, on Monday, its works to lay ducts in Everett Close, Bath Road, Palace Court and Charter Way are scheduled to be completed.

On Tuesday, the firm's works to lay ducts and fibre optic cable and build chambers in Jocelyn Drive and Wheeler Grove are set to be finished.

On Monday and Tuesday, Bristol Water is scheduled to be working in Southover, and on Wednesday and Thursday the company is due to be working in Wookey Hole Road.

From Tuesday to Thursday, Bristol Water is set to be installing a new supply in Churchill Road.

From Wednesday to Friday, BT is scheduled to be undertaking underground cable works in Keward Avenue and Bishopslea Close.

Finally, Bristol Water is set to complete its works to repair leaks in Wookey Hole Road and Balch Road on Monday.