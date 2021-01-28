Wells Lidl staff to enjoy £200 bonus to thank them for working during the coronavirus crisis

Posted: 28.01.21 at 15:29 by Wells Nub News



The Lidl store in Wells (Photo: Google Street View)

Staff at Lidl in Wells will be getting a one-off £200 thank you payment for their hard work and ongoing dedication during the pandemic.

The discounter will award frontline colleagues, including customer assistants, warehouse operatives and cleaners, across more than 800 stores and 13 distribution centres with a £200 “thank you” payment.

The payment is in recognition of their tireless efforts to keep the nation fed and provide a safe shopping experience for customers up and down the country.

In addition, Lidl GB will give all office-based colleagues, amounting to approximately 1,800 people, a one-off £100 payment to recognise their efforts in supporting the business.

The move will directly benefit more than 25,000 colleagues across Great Britain and represents a £5.5 million investment.

CEO at Lidl GB, Christian Härtnagel, said: “Everyone in the food retail sector has been in the privileged position of being able to continue operating throughout this pandemic.

"However, it has been an extremely challenging period and our teams have done a phenomenal job in helping to keep the nation fed.

"I am incredibly proud of the dedication and commitment our colleagues have shown and continue to show, and this payment is about recognising their unrelenting hard work and thanking each individual for the important part they’ve played in the year like no other.”

The payment follows a £150 voucher issued to all colleagues in March of last year, in recognition of their efforts, while in November 2020, Lidl announced that it would be increasing the wages of all colleagues on hourly rates, for the sixth year in a row.

The new wages, which will come into effect from March 2021, will see entry-level wages increase from £9.30 to £9.50 per hour outside the M25.