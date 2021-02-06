Wells firm CRS Building Supplies bought and merged with fellow builders' merchant

Posted: 06.02.21 at 10:43 by Tim Lethaby



CRS Building Supplies, who have their headquarters in Wells, have been bought by a fellow independent builders' merchant from the Thames Valley.

Grant and Stone Ltd, who are based in High Wycombe, have acquired CRS and merged the companies together to create a group that will cover and area spreading from London to the South West.

However, the good news for customers in the Wells area is that CRS will continue to be led by founders Chris Waelchli and Richard Liddle.

Richard said: “Chris and I are proud of all that we have built to date but we recognise that as part of a larger group, the company will be able to achieve much more.

"Partnering with Grant and Stone will facilitate this and we look forward to continuing this success story together.”

Established in 2005, CRS Building Supplies provides a broad range of heavyside building materials to trade and retail customers from 12 branches across Somerset.

Strategically, the partnership will create scale and a geographic extension for both companies. The combined group will have 44 branches, more than 500 employees and revenues of more than £140 million.

Despite the challenges instigated by Covid-19, Grant and Stone have worked with their strategic investment partner, Cairngorm Capital Partners, to secure this acquisition.

Peter Cudd, Grant and Stone’s chief commercial officer, said: “We are delighted to welcome CRS to the group.

"We have much in common, making this a strong and logical partnership. Our company is at a really exciting point in its development and this partnership ensures that we are well positioned to progress the numerous growth opportunities available to us.”

