Wells firefighters help tackle blaze at block of flats in Cheddar

Posted: 15.12.20 at 09:57 by Wells Nub News



us on Facebook

The fire happened at a block of flats in Lower North Road, Cheddar (Photo: Google Street View)

Firefighters from Wells helped to tackle a blaze at a block of flats in Cheddar in the early hours of this morning (December 15).

Just after 5.30am, a fire engine from Cheddar and one from Wells were initially sent to a report of a fire in a bedroom of a flat in Lower North Street, Cheddar.

Fire control then received a further call indicating that the fire was spreading, so sent a further two fire engines from Blagdon and Winscombe.

On arrival, crews confirmed this block contained 24 flats and one flat was well alight and requested further assistance, as not all persons were accounted for.

Further fire engines from Burnham-on-Sea and Glastonbury, as well as a Command Support Unit from Street and and Incident Support Unit from Bovey Tracey.

All persons are accounted for, the main fire in the flat has been extinguished and crews have been damping down checking for fire spread.