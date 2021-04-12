Wells by-election will be two-horse race after Lib Dem candidate rejected on "technicality"

Posted: 12.04.21 at 09:35 by By Local Democracy Reporter Daniel Mumby



Mendip District Council Hq In Shepton Mallet. CREDIT: Google Maps. Free for use for all BBC wire partners

The council by-election in Wells will now be a two-horse race after the Liberal Democrats’ candidate was rejected on a “technicality”.

A by-election will be held on May 6 for the Wells St Thomas ward of Mendip District Council following the resignation of Liberal Democrat councillor Caroline McKinnell, who was elected in May 2019.

The Lib Dems had intended for local businessman and former Wells City Council member Tony Robbins to be their candidate, facing off against confirmed candidate from Labour and the Conservatives.

But Mr Robbins’ candidacy was rejected by the returning officer – meaning the Lib Dems now cannot field a candidate at the by-election.

The Lib Dems became the largest party on the district council at the 2019 local elections, winning 22 of the 47 seats and pushing the Conservatives into second place, with then-Tory leader Harvey Siggs losing his seat.

The Lib Dems currently remain the largest party with 23 seats, followed by the Conservatives (11 seats), the Green Party (ten) and two independents, with one vacancy.

The council’s Lib Dem group issued a statement on Friday (April 9) confirming that they would not be fielding a candidate in Wells St Thomas following the rejection of Mr Robbins’ nomination.

A spokesman said: “Ahead of the Wells St Thomas Ward by-election on May 6, the Mendip Liberal Democrats submitted a nomination to stand a popular and well qualified candidate.

“We have been informed today that this nomination has been rejected on a technicality. While this is deeply frustrating, we of course respect the final decision of the returning officer.

“We were and are excited to campaign and speak with local people about the work being done to make Mendip a fairer, greener and more vibrant place to live, work and visit.

“We regret that there will be no Lib Dem candidate in this by-election, however, we will continue to work for the people of Wells and Mendip.”

Monitoring officer Stuart Brown stated Mr Robbins’ nomination had been rejected since “the particulars of the paper are not as required by law” and the home address provided “does not comply” with election regulations laid down in 2006.

The Wells St Thomas ward covers most of the north and east end of the city, including the Cathedral School and housing bordering the Mendip Hills area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB).

The two candidates confirmed for the by-election are Adam Fyfe (Labour) and Eileen Pullin (Conservative) – neither of whom stood in the 2019 elections.

The Conservative candidates finished third and fourth in Wells St Thomas in 2019 behind the two Lib Dem candidates – Ms McKinnell and Tom Ronan, who remains a councillor – while the Labour and Co-operative candidate came a distant fifth.

The Lib Dems will remain the largest party on the council regardless of the election’s outcome, with the council remaining under no overall control.

For more details about the by-election, visit www.mendip.gov.uk.

