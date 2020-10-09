WAC2020 is officially unveiled in Wells Cathedral

Posted: 09.10.20 at 10:50 by Andrea Cowan



Samuel Powell from sponsor Greenslade Taylor Hunt, chair of WAC Paddy O'Hagan and the Very Rev Dr John Davies, Dean of Wells Cathedral

The Very Rev Dr John Davies, Dean of Wells Cathedral, and Paddy O’Hagan, chair of Wells Art Contemporary (WAC) have officially unveiled the WAC2020 exhibition at the cathedral.

“The cathedral and WAC are of a piece. We understand each other,” said the Dean.

“We are here to bring peace to human hearts in a very troubled time.”

The physical exhibition of shortlisted works in this year’s open art competition cannot be held due to Covid-19 restrictions.

However, a large screen in the South Transept has been installed to ensure that the exhibition can still be viewed by visitors to the cathedral.

“The idea that cutting-edge contemporary art can resonate with the 850-year-old architecture of the cathedral is such a powerful concept,” said Paddy.

“We felt compelled to ensure it continued in some form this year. Hopefully we will be back to displaying the actual art within the magnificent surrounds of the cathedral for WAC2021.”

Samuel Powell attended the opening on behalf of the exhibition’s major local sponsor, Greenslade Taylor Hunt.

“It seems more important than ever to support the local community in which we work and live,” he said.

“The impact of the exhibition within the cathedral last year was so impressive. We are delighted that the organisers have found an innovative way to make it work again this year.”

Despite all the challenges of 2020, WAC has managed to retain its twin rationale: to support and inspire artists, and to offer local people an opportunity to experience the best of international contemporary art - on their doorstep.

Visitors are encouraged to vote for their favourite piece for the ChubbBulleid People’s Prize. Vote by visiting the virtual exhibition at www.wellsartcontemporary.co.uk/2020-wac-awards. There have been almost 1,000 votes registered over the first week of the exhibition going live.

The screen will remain in Wells Cathedral until February 1.