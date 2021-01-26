The latest Wells obituaries January 26 2021

Posted: 26.01.21 at 15:53 by Tim Lethaby



SMITH, Simon, of Wells, passed away peacefully at home on 13th January 2021.

BRANCH, Temperance. 11th May 1968 – 8th January 2021. We love you so much and will miss you so much.

As a local online newspaper seeking to be at the heart of the Wells community, we realise the importance of obituaries as a key part of the service.

That is why we now bring you all the latest obituaries and death notices from Wells and the surrounding area.

