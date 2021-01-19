The latest Wells obituaries January 19 2021

  1. Home
  Posted: 19.01.21

MUNDY, Brian. Sadly passed away at home on 4th January 2021, aged 80 years.

RICE, Victoria Jane, (nee Dando) of Wells, Somerset, died 5th January 2021 at Yeovil Hospital after a short illness.

As a local online newspaper seeking to be at the heart of the Wells community, we realise the importance of obituaries as a key part of the service.

That is why we now bring you all the latest obituaries and death notices from Wells and the surrounding area.

Click here for the Wells Obituaries page.

