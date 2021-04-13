The Bath & West Country Festival – new attractions added to unique event

Posted: 13.04.21 at 17:14 by Bath & West Country Festival



us on Facebook

Excitement is building about the Bath & West Country Festival, which is replacing the Royal Bath & West Show for 2021, as new attractions and performers are confirmed.

This one-off event takes place on 27th-29th August and, whilst retaining the Main Ring, Main Lawn, Woodland and Countryside Arena which visitors know and love, the organisers have also announced new features to enjoy.

Amongst them is Lakeside Farm, which offers interactive farming fun for the family. Lakeside Farm includes The Sheep Show, where visitors can learn about breeds of sheep and watch a sheep shearing demonstration; and the Dog & Duck Show, where a Collie Dog will put a group of Ducks through a course of tunnels and slides. Another new feature is Canine Corner which, along with a show from Pawsability, will host a Fun Dog Show. Bring your pooch and enter the show on the day!

The Food Hall is always popular, and this year visitors can buy delicious local produce from its new home at the Showering Pavilion. With roaming performers, fun photo opportunities, scrumptious street food and live music too, a fun festival vibe is guaranteed.

Alan Lyons, Head of Shows, said, “Everyone is delighted to see the Festival take shape, and we have planned the event with Covid safety in mind. That’s why we have reduced the number of marquees and will be using all of our permanent buildings, which are spacious and have plenty of air flow. We’re also currently limiting the number of tickets available per day, and there will also be plenty of hand washing/ sanitising stations across the Showground to keep everyone safe.”

Tickets are available now by clicking HERE : the Bath and West ticket site

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up