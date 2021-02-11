Somerset Coronavirus Appeal raises £1.5 million for community groups

Posted: 11.02.21 at 16:40 by Tim Lethaby



Nova Sports and Coaching used a grant from SCF to deliver free Sports Care Packages to Somerset families who have a disabled child, helping them to remain active while shielding

The Somerset Coronavirus Appeal, launched by local charity Somerset Community Foundation (SCF) at the start of the pandemic, has raised £1.5 million.

The funding has enabled the Foundation to award grants to more than 300 local charities in just 10 months, thanks to the support of local individuals, businesses, charitable trusts and public sector partners, as well as funding from a national appeal run by the National Emergencies Trust (NET).

Donations to the Somerset Coronavirus Appeal are continuing to help provide grants of £100 up to £5,000 to local groups and charities, helping those in our communities across the county who are most impacted by the outbreak, including vulnerable older people, domestic abuse survivors, people experiencing mental health problems, and children and families living in poverty.

Justin Sargent, chief executive at SCF, said: “We’re truly delighted to have reached such a considerable milestone in our fundraising.

"Our grateful thanks go to all the donors who have supported the Somerset Coronavirus Appeal so far and so generously since the launch in March of last year, and especially to our local charities on the frontline, who have worked tirelessly to ensure our vulnerable neighbours across the county have been cared for and supported through these most difficult of times.

“These generous donations will go a long way to helping local charities to not only continue delivering essential services, but to help mitigate the significant financial impacts of the coronavirus outbreak in light of the challenges of fundraising during lockdown.”

SCF is passionate about doing as much as possible to support our communities, and is encouraging local people, businesses, charitable trusts and organisations who feel able to donate to the Somerset Coronavirus Appeal to call 01749 344949.

Somerset Community Foundation is a charity that helps passionate people in Somerset change the world on their doorstep by funding local charities and inspiring local giving and philanthropy.

They aim to build stronger communities in Somerset where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. Since SCF were founded in 2002 they’ve awarded more than £10 million in funding.

