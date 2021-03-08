Becoming Elizabeth film crews are back in Wells for filming this week

Posted: 08.03.21 at 09:49 by Tim Lethaby



Film props in St Andrew's Street by the Cathedral Green this morning

Crews filming the Elizabethan drama series Becoming Elizabeth, which stars Alicia von Rittberg, are back in Wells this week.

Today (March 8) crews are setting up in St Andrew's Street alongside Wells Cathedral Green, in preparation for the filming.

It is believed that three days of filming will be taking place this week in both Wells Cathedral and the Bishop's Palace.

Back in January, the Forge Entertainment-produced series filmed for a week in the city, with main star von Rittberg taking part in a number of scenes.

The road closure now is for St Andrew's Street to be shut between 7am and 8pm until March 11, though this may not all be needed if filming is wrapped earlier than expected.

Becoming Elizabeth is an eight-part series that tells the story of the early life of Elizabeth I as she ascended to the throne.

Becoming Elizabeth is being produced to be shown on the Starzplay app, much like the Spanish Princess, which had scenes from both its first two seasons filmed in Wells.

Becoming Elizabeth is the untold story of the early life of England’s most iconic Queen. Long before she ascended the throne, young Elizabeth Tudor was an orphaned teenager who became embroiled in the political and sexual politics of the English court.

With no clear heir, the death of King Henry VIII sets into motion a dangerous scramble for power. His surviving children find themselves pawns in a game between the great families of England and the powers of Europe who vie for control of the country.

Elizabeth struggles to control her own destiny and take real power as the men around her attempt to claim her sovereignty.

Her factual journey to secure the crown is filled with scheming, betrayal and illicit relationships that threaten to bring forth her demise at a time in which every man or woman of the court is on the wheel of fortune, which may take them to a position of great power one moment, or the executioner’s block the next.

Another series filmed in Wells, A Discovery of Witches, which had scenes filmed in Wells in November 2019, is currently being shown on Sky One.

