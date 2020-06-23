New bike racks in bid to encourage cycling in Wells

Posted: 23.06.20 at 16:56 by Philip Welch



Stewart Cursley, Edric Hobbs and Matt Martin try out the new bike racks outside the town hall

Seven new bike racks have been installed at the front of Wells Town Hall with more to follow elsewhere in the city centre.

It is part of the city council’s policy to encourage more cycling and walking.

“This project has become more important because of the Covid-19 crisis,” said Councillor Stewart Cursley who chairs the city council’s Bike Working Group which has held virtual meetings throughout the lockdown.

“After months in lockdown we can all benefit from more healthy physical activity.”

More bike racks are planned for the Princes Road car park and by Wells Library in Union Street which is a main cycle route into Wells.

Mendip district councillors Matt Martin and Edric Hobbs welcomed the move by the city council to install the new bike racks outside the town hall.

“They will prove valuable in helping the city become a destination for cyclists in line with the project to open up as many multi-user paths as possible across the district over the next few years,” said Matt.