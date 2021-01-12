Wells residents urged to think greener with the Big Community Switch

Posted: 12.01.21 at 15:31 by Mendip District Council



Street residents have until February 9 to sign-up to the Big Community Switch and switch energy providers.

This year, for the first time, the Big Community Switch auction has the option of 100 per cent renewable energy tariffs from wind, biomass and solar for electricity, at really competitive market prices.

Cllr Tom Ronan, portfolio holder for strategic policy and climate change at Mendip District Council, said: "Residents will find new renewable energy sources on offer to switch to this time, such as solar and wind.

"They don't emit carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases, and are kinder to our environment.

"If you have been wanting to go greener with your energy supplier but haven't got round to it, then this is a very easy way to register and make a change for the new year - and potentially save some money too. Why not join more than 14,000 households who have already registered on the scheme?"

Residents who register their interest in switching will receive a personal offer, and have a month to decide whether to switch or not.

For those who want to go ahead, the switching process is simple. It's all done for you.

The Big Community Switch supports Mendip's commitment to help residents and businesses work together with the council to be carbon neutral by 2030.

For more information and to register visit Big Community Switch: www.mendip.gov.uk/bigcommunityswitch.