Live the wildlife in Wells

Posted: 30.10.20 at 09:52 by Written by Joe Parker



Councillor Joe Parker with samples of his bargain saplings

Wells City Council would like your support to help local wildlife flourish by providing additional food and habitat.

It is part of a make Wells a more Wildlife Friendly City initiative led by city councillor Joe Parker who said: “We can help achieve this by increasing the number of wildlife friendly trees.

“So tomorrow (Saturday, October 31) there will be a Wells market stall dedicated to selling a variety of native woodland saplings for just £1 each.

“This amazing price also includes the option of free tubes and stakes if the saplings are being planted in places prone to grazing by deer.

“A mature native woodland tree in flower can provide a huge amount for food for pollinators and also other wildlife that eat the fruits and nuts produced. Given that a mature tree can provide the same amount of nectar and pollen as over an acre of land with just flowers shows how important trees can in providing extra food.

“Add the fact that a Hawthorn hedge or tree can support more than 300 species and it is easy to see how important these types of trees are.”

The limited number of 20-60cm saplings includes the following varieties of trees: Blackthorn, Crab apple, Dog Rose, Goat Willow, Hazel, Hawthorn and Rowan. The idea to sell subsidised native woodland saplings on a non-for-profit basis was approved by Wells City Council earlier this year.

Newly appointed Mayor of Wells Philip Welch said: “It is good to see this exciting idea that Councillor Joe Parker presented a few months ago start at the ideal time to plant saplings and trees. This is a great opportunity to see if we can all help our local wildlife while also offering fantastic value to residents, clubs, and businesses in and around Wells.”

If the market stall on Saturday proves a success it is hoped that additional market days will be booked as we move into the winter. The city council hopes that this idea becomes part of many other actions we can take to collectively make Wells a more Wildlife Friendly City.

