List of items accepted at Dulcote Recycling Centre is back to normal

Posted: 29.06.20 at 13:53 by Tim Lethaby



Dulcote Recycling Centre (Photo: Google Street View)

All "business as usual" items are now being accepted at Dulcote Recycling Centre.

The site can now take cardboard, as well as commercial waste and other waste you pay to dispose of – including tyres, gas bottles, soil and hardcore, vehicle parts, plasterboard and asbestos, but with card payment only.

Shop-style social distancing is in place and the site is at times busy. Somerset Waste Partnership (SWP) is encouraging people to only come if they really need to and make sure they use their weekly recycling collections, which include cardboard, wherever possible.

Trailers and vans can now access the sites at any time during opening hours, as long as they have the appropriate permit.

Staff are unable to offer any assistance with unloading or handling, and the following safety restriction remain in place:

• Gloves to be worn when outside the vehicle

• Maximum of two people per household

• Strict social distancing

Anyone planning to bring items that are fit for reuse is asked to keep hold of them for the time being. At the moment they are being recycled while a safe way to handle them is finalised.

All sites are open for their usual summer hours. They are busiest first thing in the morning and quieter between 4pm and 6pm.

Mickey Green, managing director of SWP, said: “Things are getting nearer to normal at our sites, as they are everywhere, but they can be busy and we would still urge people to come only if they really need to.

“The last few months have seen a lot of disruption and more people spending more time at home.

"It’s a great chance to really think about how we can all reduce what we waste and come out of the pandemic greener than when it started.

“Most people in Somerset are recycling and it protects our environment, helps tackle climate change and saves taxpayer pounds.”