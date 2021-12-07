Job of the week in Wells : It may be the smallest city in England but there is a whole lot going on

Posted: 07.12.21 at 16:53 by The Editor



Wells Nub News is looking for a journalist or super-keen trainee

If you are a highly-motivated journalist - or trainee journalist - who cares about local news, then we want to talk to you.

We are keen to find a journalist for our hyper-local online news sites serving Wells and also Glastonbury, Shepton Mallet, Cheddar or Street.

In case you missed it, Nub News is an innovative, digital local news platform that gives its journalists the power to write their own stories and build their own audiences – on a patch, where they live and work. We’re revolutionising local news.

The existing Nub News team of more than 25 journalists edits 50 local news sites that serve small towns and city suburbs.

Our team ranges from experienced reporters with more than 40 years in the business, to young journalists recently graduated from university.

For established journalists, Nub News is a chance to concentrate on writing proper local news stories that local people genuinely want to read.

For young reporters, we offer a unique opportunity to learn your trade – to find and publish credible local news on a respected digital platform.

Nub News sites don’t rely on programmable adverts so you won’t have to publish ‘clickbait content’. Our journalists are expected to find original and exclusive, local news stories by reaching out to their local community and talking to people, face-to-face.

We’re looking for enthusiastic applicants who care about both their community and their journalism and who want to enjoy their work.

In the last two years, Nub News has established sites right across Britain. But we’re particularly interested in consolidating our sites in Glastonbury, Wells, Shepton Mallet, Cheddar and Street.

We’re looking for full-time staff journalists and we’re offering a competitive salary, with an annual bonus and participation in our share option scheme. We want all our journalists to benefit from the increasing success of Nub News.

If you're interested, email Editorial Director Mike Sassi at [email protected]

