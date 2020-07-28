Eat Out to Help Out: The Wells venues that have signed up to scheme

Posted: 28.07.20 at 10:26 by Tim Lethaby



The Swan Hotel and Thai Dragon are both taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme

Residents and visitors to Wells will be dining out in style next month, as a number of local restaurants, pubs and cafés take part in the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

In a bid to boost the hospitality industry following the coronavirus lockdown, the government scheme will allow people who dine out from Monday to Wednesday during August to benefit from 50 per cent off the price of their meals, up to the value of £10 a head, with the government reimbursing the restaurant the remaining 50 per cent.

A number of Wells establishments have signed up to take part in the scheme, in a bid to boost numbers coming through the doors.

Restaurants, pubs and cafes in the city which have signed up are:

- Sante at Bishop's Eye

- Wells Cathedral Cafe

- Twentyone Cafe and Kitchen

- The Crown at Wells

- Ancient Gatehouse Hotel/Rugantino's

- Thai Dragon

- Swan Hotel Wells

- The Bishop's Table

- Pickwicks Country Kitchen

- The City Arms

- New Rajah Spice Tandoori

- Strangers With Coffee

- The Full Moon

- The Britannia Inn

- Wells Golf Club

How does the scheme work?

The discount is only available on food and drink that you intend to consume on the premises, and can be used as many times as you like.

Participating venues offer the full 50 per cent discount all day Monday to Wednesday and across the whole food and soft drink menu. There is no limit on how many people can use the discount in one party, and it includes children.

There's no minimum spend and you don't have to order food to be eligible, for example a £3 coffee would cost £1.50 under the scheme.

The offer, which does not require a voucher, can be used in combination with any other promotions and discounts being offered by the venue.

The discount will be automatically available to you at participating establishments. It is valid all day Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from August 3 to 31, in all parts of the UK that are not in a local lockdown.

The maximum discount available is £10 per person when you eat or drink in.

Establishments can choose whether to sign up, and can join the scheme at any point. They need to register online and will be able to claim the money back and have it refunded within five working days,

To be eligible they must have a designated dining or drinking area, or access to one, and have been registered with their local authority since at least July 7 2020. Businesses that have used the furlough scheme can apply.

If you are offering the Eat Out to Help Out scheme in the Wells area and are not listed above, please get in touch by emailing [email protected]