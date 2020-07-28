Eat Out to Help Out: Return of Curry Night at Wells Golf Club

Posted: 28.07.20 at 11:41 by Paul Deeprose



Curry Night is back at Wells Golf Club

Curry Night at Wells Golf Club starts again tomorrow (Wednesday July 29).

This is available for both eat in and takeaway, with prices starting at Â£7.25.

From the following week the government backed scheme, Eat Out to Help Out, means that you may be able to qualify for a 50 per cent discount on food and drink when eating in.

Call 01749 675005 (option three) to book a table or arrange a takeaway.

For more information on the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, click here.