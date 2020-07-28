Eat Out to Help Out: Return of Curry Night at Wells Golf Club

Posted: 28.07.20 at 11:41 by Paul Deeprose
Curry Night at Wells Golf Club starts again tomorrow (Wednesday July 29).
This is available for both eat in and takeaway, with prices starting at Â£7.25.
From the following week the government backed scheme, Eat Out to Help Out, means that you may be able to qualify for a 50 per cent discount on food and drink when eating in.
Call 01749 675005 (option three) to book a table or arrange a takeaway.
For more information on the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, click here.