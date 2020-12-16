  1. Home
CCTV image released after damage caused to camera at farm in Easton

  Posted: 16.12.20 at 17:44 by Wells Nub News

Do you recognise the man in this photo?

Avon and Somerset Police want to speak to him about damage caused to a CCTV camera on a farm in Easton, at around 12.35pm on Wednesday November 19.

The man is white, between 22 and 35 years old, with a short, dark beard and moustache. He was wearing a black beanie-style hat, grey jumper, grey shorts with white ties and blue Adidas trainers.

If you can help ID this man, you can call the police on 101 and give the call handler the reference 5220261210.

