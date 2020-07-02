Cafe set to reopen at Morrisons in Wells

Posted: 02.07.20 at 12:39 by Tim Lethaby



The cafe will be reopening at Morrisons in Wells this weekend

Morrisons is to open its cafe at its store in Wells from this Saturday (July 4) with prices being lowered and social distancing measures put in place to keep customers safe.

Morrisons is protecting customers by:

- Investing in freestanding perspex screens so customers can eat in neighbouring booths safely.

- Employing hosts in the cafe to take customers to tables that will either be protected by the screens or distant from other customers.

- Having hand sanitiser available at all times.

- Introducing signage that helps customers to navigate their way round the cafe while sticking to the one-metre-plus rule.

Prices of meals such as fish and chips and the Big Breakfast will be reduced - fish and chips will be reduced from £5.60 to £4.95, and the Big Breakfast will now include a free cup of tea.

For the first time there will be a takeaway bacon or sausage sandwich and hot drink deal for £1.95.

Ali Lyons, head of cafe at Morrisons, said: “We intend to play our full part in feeding the nation and so our cafes will be safe and better value-for-money at this challenging time for customers.

"We look forward to serving them again from this Saturday.”

