Brewery in Binegar to open to the public each Saturday from this weekend

Posted: 14.04.21 at 06:00 by Tim Lethaby



Yonder brewery in Binegar

Binegar's Yonder Brewing and Blending will be opening its gates from Saturday April 17 and every Saturday afterwards, from noon to 9pm.

Outdoor seating and full table service will enable visitors to enjoy Yonder’s beer on tap, alongside specials, with cans and bottles also available for takeaway.

The outdoor shipping container bar will feature 10 taps of Yonder beer, and soft drinks and snacks will also be available.

The brewery open days will feature events such as live art with mural painting on Yonder’s brewery walls, and brewery tours and foraging walks are planned once these are allowed.

Local street food vendors will also be serving a selection of hot or cold food, with options available for vegetarians, vegans and any food intolerances.

Founder of Yonder Brewing and Blending, Stuart Winstone, said: “We are extremely excited to be able to open the gates to our farmhouse brewery in Somerset, from April 17.

"We are surrounded by nature and history and a visit to the farm makes a great escape on a Saturday between spring and autumn.”

Due to the current Covid restrictions, the following rules will be in place on site, until further notice:

- Group sizes are currently limited to six people.

- All seating will be outside until further restrictions are lifted.

- Food and drinks will be served via table service only.

- Tables will be situated two metres apart and visitors and staff will be required to follow social distancing measures whilst on site.

- Face masks must be worn whilst inside the building.

- Tables and chairs will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitised between services.

- Hand sanitiser will be available on site at all times.

- Yonder will retain the contact details of the person who booked each table as part of the current government guidelines for Track and Trace.

To book a table visit http://brewyonder.co.uk/pages/brewery-tap

