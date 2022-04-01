Wookey entrepreneur joins UK task force to help SMEs

Posted: 01.04.22 at 15:05 by Emma Dance



Josh Wintersgill

The Wookey entrepreneur behind aircraft accessibility innovators Able Move, Josh Wintersgill, has joined a brand new taskforce to help UK SMEs tackle the challenges and barriers they’re facing in 2022 and beyond.

The Great British Entrepreneur Awards (GBEA) and Vodafone have teamed up to launch the fully-funded initiative, ‘Disruptive Minds’, bringing together leading entrepreneurs and business leaders to provide invaluable insight into their experiences. Through interactive online sessions and Q&As, the taskforce will support small businesses with discussions and advice on how to grow and thrive in challenging times.

The taskforce combines Vodafone’s digital and technical expertise with the Great British Entrepreneur Awards’ community of business leaders to guide SMEs through a range of advice and idea-driven content across social media, Vodafone’s V-Hub SME support website and Fresh Business Thinking.

Representing a broad spectrum of businesses and industries, Disruptive Minds will feed the small business community with fresh insights based on expert understanding and experience, helping to drive SME growth in the UK.

Nineteen entrepreneurs from a range of sectors have joined the taskforce to lead conversations around learning in business, including Christopher Kenna of Brand Advance, Nohman Ahmed, the co-founder of footwear care brand Crep Protect, and Wookey-based Josh, who is a champion for the safety, comfort and dignity of people with reduced mobility whilst travelling.

Josh said: “It’s important that entrepreneurs collaborate and share experiences collectively to create a community of support and shared understanding that is built on a common collective. For me, I want to share how disability drives a disruptive mindset that can be perfect for entrepreneurship, such as the ability to adapt to change, which I look forward to sharing more throughout the year.”

Launching Disruptive Minds, Andrew Stevens, Head of UK Small and Medium Business at Vodafone, said: “We are delighted to be launching such an exciting new initiative with the GBEA, bringing together some of the most dynamic and forward-thinking entrepreneurs and business leaders in the UK today.

In order to maximise business opportunities and foster growth, it’s vital that SMEs have access to the right tools and guidance. With Disruptive Minds, thought leaders will be providing insights, expertise and guidance to inspire and encourage the next wave of budding entrepreneurs.”

Francesca James, founder of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, said: “I am delighted to be launching Disruptive Minds with Vodafone. Many lessons have been learnt over the course of the Covid-19 pandemic, from adopting more digital and remote work systems to streamlining business operations. However, now the focus needs to shift from enabling businesses affected by the pandemic to survive, to helping them to thrive.

“We have brought together a group of entrepreneurs who not only understand the importance of learning and shared wisdom, but can drive the conversation to support other businesses.”

The first Disruptive Minds session will took place online through LinkedIn yesterday (March 31). The next session on May 12 will focus on Mental health in SMEs - how can you make wellbeing a priority in small businesses?

For further information on the Disruptive Minds taskforce and its members visit HERE

