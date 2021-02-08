Witness appeal following two-vehicle crash at Constitution Hill near Wells

Posted: 08.02.21 at 17:49 by Wells Nub News



Emergency services at the incident on Constitution Hill this morning

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses following the crash on the B3139 Constitution Hill near Wells earlier today (February 8).

The collision, which involved a Land Rover and a Ford Focus, happened at just before 8am.

Four occupants of the Focus were taken to hospital with injuries. None of the injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

The road was closed until just before noon.

A police spokesperson said: "If you saw any part of this collision, or if you were using this stretch of road around the time of the incident and have any relevant dash cam footage, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221027730."

