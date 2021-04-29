When the recycling and rubbish will be collected in Wells on early May Bank Holiday week

Posted: 29.04.21 at 20:44 by The Editor



All recycling and rubbish collections in the week of the early May Bank Holiday on Monday May 3 will be one day later, Somerset Waste Partnership (SWP) has confirmed.

With no collections on Bank Holiday Monday, the week's day changes, from Monday's pick-ups on Tuesday through to Friday's taking place on Saturday May , will affect recycling, rubbish, garden waste, clinical, assisted and bulky waste collections, and waste container deliveries.

Recycling sites are unchanged by the bank holiday:

• On Friday April 30, 10 sites will open 9am to 6pm: Bridgwater, Chard, Frome, Highbridge, Minehead, Somerton, Taunton, Wellington, Wells, Yeovil.

• All 16 sites will be open 9am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday May 1 and 2.

• Twelve sites will be open 9am to 6pm on Bank Holiday Monday: Bridgwater, Castle Cary, Chard, Cheddar, Crewkerne, Frome, Minehead, Street, Taunton, Wells, Williton, Yeovil.

As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, SWP is highlighting vital waste safety advice for residents to keep themselves and staff safe:

• Take care when handling waste, including washing hands before and after putting out recycling and rubbish for collection.

• Disinfect waste container handles.

• Put no tissues, cleaning cloths, gloves or masks in recycling.

• If they have coronavirus symptoms or are in a household with someone showing symptoms, they should double bag tissues, gloves and disposable cleaning cloths, keep these bags separate from other waste for at least 72 hours in their home, and then add the bags to their rubbish.

And residents are urged to help crews work more efficiently to complete their rounds with simple steps:

• Sort and segregate materials without using carrier bags in recycling containers.

• Rinse containers and, if safe, flatten or squash everything except glass and aerosols, putting tops back on plastic bottles, glass bottles and jars, and - in Mendip with Recycle More - cartons.

• Get boxes and bins out on time on the one-day-later collection day - 7am all week from Tuesday May 4 - and leave them out late so crews can reach as many homes as possible.

• Park carefully during holiday times when many are at home so waste trucks - and fire engines and ambulances - can get through.

