Wells Foodbank needs more space as demand doubles

  Posted: 10.07.20 at 09:14 by Philip Welch

The new Wells Rotary Club president Margaret Wright visited the Wells Vineyard Foodbank to presents a cheque for £500 to its pastor Sue Marland.

"The Foodbank has seen a 100 per cent increase in requests for help and every donation is gladly received," said Margaret.

“Wells Rotary Club has also donated £500 to both the Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance and the Rubicon organisation who do such valuable work in our community using their four-wheel vehicles to support front-line services."

The Foodbank is based in a unit at the Keward Mill Trading Estate off Jocelyn Drive in Wells. But, as the photo suggests, the unit is bursting at the seams because of the increase in demand.

They are looking for new ground premises in Wells with electricity which would be accessible for people without their own transport. The Foodbank’s phone number is 01749 679670.

