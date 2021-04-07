Wells firefighters help tackle camping hut fire in Shepton Mallet

Posted: 07.04.21 at 09:11 by Wells Nub News



The fire happened in Windsor Hill Lane, Shepton Mallet (Photo: Google Street View)

Firefighters from Wells were among three crews who were called to tackle a camping hut on fire in Shepton Mallet yesterday afternoon (April 6).

Just after 2.15pm, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Control received a call reporting a wooden hut on fire in Windsor Hill Lane, Shepton Mallet, and mobilised three fire engines coming from Shepton Mallet, Wells and Glastonbury.

On arrival crews confirmed a camping lodge to be well alight and got to work to extinguish it using two breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, a thermal imaging camera and small tools.

The hut was 85 per cent damaged by fire and 100 per cent damaged by smoke. The incident is believed to be accidental.

