Wells charity shop needs your donations

Posted: 08.07.21 at 15:38



The Children's Hospice South West shop in Wells

The Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) shop in Wells has issued an urgent appeal for donations of summer clothing.

The shop in Queen Street has experienced a surge in demand for good quality second-hand clothing since reopening in April and is asking people to consider donating any unwanted items.



Shop manager Rhiannon Bullock said: “We have been very busy since the easing of lockdown and while we have a great choice in store right now, we know we are going to need more summer clothing to meet the demand of the next few weeks.

“We think that because of the lockdown last summer, people didn’t refresh their wardrobe as much as normal.

"Then with lockdown in the early part of this year, they weren’t able to have a clear out and donate any preloved summer clothing.

“If anyone has any men’s or women’s clothing they no longer wear but would like to donate, please drop it off at the shop.”

The shop is also in need of children’s toys and bric-a-brac, and donations can be dropped off at the shop from 9am to 5pm, Tuesday through to Saturday.

“We have donation bags at the shop if needed and suggest people phone ahead if they are planning to make a special trip or donating a lot of stock,” said Rhiannon.

Everything sold in the shop helps CHSW provide vital care to local children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

The charity’s three hospices – including Charlton Farm in North Somerset – rely almost entirely on voluntary donations.

The hospices have remained open during the pandemic for emergency and end-of-life care and care teams have extended their lifeline support by visiting families in their own homes.

“Every item donated and every item sold really does make a difference,” said Rhiannon.

“And not only is it such a great way to support such a worthwhile cause, recycling unwanted clothes is a super way to help the planet.”

For more information, call the shop on 01749 677 552 or visit www.chsw.org.uk/shop.

