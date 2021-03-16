  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Local News
  4. The latest Wells obituaries March 16 2021

The latest Wells obituaries March 16 2021

  Posted: 16.03.21 at 16:20 by Tim Lethaby

us on Facebook



TATCHELL, Sybil Mary, of Shepton Mallet formerly Glastonbury, died 2nd of March 2021 age 90.

VAUGHAN, Sheila, was a loving wife of Bill and will be sadly missed by all the family.

VEZEY, Bern, sadly missed husband of Wendy and daughter Emma.

BOON, Suzanne, will be sadly missed by all the family and husband Dave.

DREW, Alfred, a well-known larger than life chap, will be sadly missed by Jean and the whole family.

As a local online newspaper seeking to be at the heart of the Wells community, we realise the importance of obituaries as a key part of the service.

That is why we now bring you all the latest obituaries and death notices from Wells and the surrounding area.

Click here for the Wells Obituaries page.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Next Wells news item...

Wells Tesco store among first in the UK to trial recycling soft plastics

The Tesco supermarket in Wells is one of those earmarked for a new trial, recycling so-called "soft plastics". The supermarket in T...
Read more...

Share:

    