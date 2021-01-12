  1. Home
  The latest Wells obituaries January 12 2021

  Posted: 12.01.21 at 14:06 by Tim Lethaby

TUCKER, Colin. Passed away peacefully at the Wells Nursing Home on 25th December 2020, aged 86 years.

BRYANT, Kath. Passed away peacefully at home on 18th December 2020, aged 89 years.

As a local online newspaper seeking to be at the heart of the Wells community, we realise the importance of obituaries as a key part of the service.

That is why we now bring you all the latest obituaries and death notices from Wells and the surrounding area.

