Teenager punched in attempted robbery in Wells

Posted: 30.11.20 at 14:44 by Wells Nub News



The incident happened in Torhill Lane, Wells (Photo: Google Street View)

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Wells.

A teenage boy was approached by a man on Torhill Lane at approximately 7.30pm on Thursday (November 26).

The man demanded the boy hand over his belongings before punching him when he refused. The victim ran away following the incident.

The offender is described as mixed race, aged in his late teens or early 20s, approximately 6ft 3ins tall and of athletic build. He had a deep voice and spoke in a Bristolian accent.

He wore a black snood, black tracksuit bottoms, a black hoodie, a black waterproof jacket and black Nike trainers.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who saw anything suspicious in the area around the time is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220267126.

