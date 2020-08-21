Swan Hotel's deal with Charlie Bigham's will benefit Heads Up

Posted: 21.08.20 at 13:04 by Philip Welch



Swan Hotel manager Mark Tobin serves a Charlie Bigham’s lunch to Kevin Newton and Bridget Harvey

Two local businesses are working together as lockdown eases.



The Swan Hotel in Wells is open again after a four-month closure and beginning to see early signs of recovery – aided by the Eat Out to Help Out scheme and Charlie Bigham’s.



Kevin Newton, the Swan Hotel’s owner, approached local premium food brand, Charlie Bigham’s, to ask if it could support the restaurant’s reopening.



Stepping in to assist a neighbouring business, Bigham’s is donating more than 500 of its restaurant-quality meals for the Swan’s Eat Out to Help Out menu.



Until the end of August, diners can enjoy three courses and a draught soft drink or hot drink of their choice for £20 at lunchtime or dinner. The Government scheme deducts 50 per cent off food and soft drinks, up to £10 a head, Monday to Wednesday only.



“A crisis does bring out creativity and ingenuity, as well as collaboration and incredible generosity,” said Kevin.

“Although we're going through tough times, it’s also brings out the best in people for the good of the neighbourhood.

"Joining forces with Charlie Bigham's, in the uncertainty of the pandemic, not only helps keep our business afloat but also keeps up morale.

“When people work together, they naturally achieve more, so I think this has changed everybody and brought us closer together.”



Charlie Bigham said: “Many hospitality businesses are struggling to recover from the economic losses of Covid-19, which is why the Eat Out to Help Out scheme is crucial – to encourage people to return to restaurants, pubs and cafés.

"Bigham’s Somerset kitchen, just outside Wells, connects us with the city, its businesses and residents, which is why we’re proud to offer our support to the Swan Hotel, to attract diners through its doors.”



Both the Swan and Charlie Bigham's actively support Heads Up – the mental health and wellbeing charity based in South Horrington.

A donation will be made to the charity at the end of the month, once the total number of meals sold are calculated.

The donation will help Heads Up, who now face additional pressures as individuals re-adjust to the new way of life following the pandemic.



Bridget Harvey, Heads Up’s service director, said: “It’s very much appreciated that the Swan Hotel, Kevin and Charlie Bigham’s have continued to support our services during these difficult times.

"Our charity has been unable to open since March, which has had a financial impact on our services. However we have now reopened and hope we will be here for many years to come.



“We cannot thank everyone enough, without ongoing support Heads Up would not be the place it is today – an amazing day centre that offers fantastic resources and supports so many people in Mendip.”