Spring clean your energy bills in Wells with the Big Community Switch

Posted: 29.03.21 at 15:53 by Mendip District Council



us on Facebook

Big Community Switch Spring Launch 2021

Save money and reduce your carbon footprint this spring by switching energy suppliers through the iChoosr Big Community Switch.

The spring auction launches on April 6 and Glastonbury residents have until May 18 to register their interest.

There are 100 per cent renewable energy tariffs from wind, biomass and solar for electricity, at competitive market prices.

You will have a month to decide whether to make the switch. If you choose to go ahead, the switching process is simple. iChoosr take care of everything.

More residents than ever are making the most the Big Community Switch’s offer, saving them on average £129 a year. Take up doubled in February 2021 compared to February 2020.

The Big Community Switch supports Mendip's climate and ecological emergency commitments.

Remember, you have until May 18 to register your interest before the spring auction closes. It takes just five minutes to complete.

For more information and to register, visit the website www.mendip.gov.uk/bigcommunityswitch.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up