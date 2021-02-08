Saturday Wells Market to return as Wednesday opening hours are extended

Posted: 08.02.21 at 08:23 by Tim Lethaby



Cllr Ros Wyke, leader of Mendip District Council, in face covering, shopping for essential provisions at Wells Market

Mendip District Council is to extend outdoor market opening times and reinstate its Saturday offer in Wells, following positive footfall figures and feedback from customers.

From tomorrow (Tuesday, February 9), Mendip Markets will operate Monday to Friday, 9am to 2pm in Glastonbury, Street, Shepton Mallet, Frome and Wells.

From this Saturday (February 13), there will be a markets in Wells and Frome, 9am to 2pm. Stalls will sell essential provisions such as food, cleaning products and pet supplies.

The council’s deputy leader and portfolio holder for neighbourhood services, Cllr Josh Burr, said: “We’ve been talking to traders and residents throughout the pandemic, and sought guidance from the National Federation of Market Traders (NFMT).

"We thank everyone for their insights, understanding and encouragement. Despite Covid and calls on the council for support with testing and vaccination programmes, we managed to keep the markets open Monday to Friday, in recent weeks, and offered free rents and free parking as incentives to support what we know to be a very valuable community resource.

“The reduction of Saturday slots in Wells and Frome was a temporary move, and we are delighted to see them quickly return once more.

“The continued success of the Covid vaccine roll-out has brought new confidence to our communities.

"People are clearly keen to get outdoors and support our much-loved markets across the district. We recognise that, and also the need to help our businesses and the local economy.

"The extended opening hours will begin across the district from tomorrow, with Saturday markets returning this weekend.

"Our experienced markets officers will be on-hand to ensure these events are legally compliant and safe, and to offer any reassurance that’s required.

“We wanted to bring the Saturday market back as quickly as possible. The offering may be lighter to allow traders to source stock, however we know they are chomping-at-the-bit to set up stall, and that our residents will return to them again, with great enthusiasm.”

Mendip Market opening times will remain under monthly review, and should Mendip’s Covid response be called upon again by Government and the NHS, the council will advise traders, city and town councils, and the public of any changes.

